Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is confirmed for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC release

Nostalgia is striking for those who played Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life back when it was released in 2004 in North America since it’s getting a revamp. Previously only confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is getting new life on new platforms.

XSEED announced today that it is releasing the game on all platforms simultaneously when Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life launches next summer. There is still no exact release date yet for the game, but now that fans are rejuvenated with the news that they can play it on their chosen platform, fans are itching for a more concrete date.

In addition to the expansion of platforms, there was also a new trailer released today that gave players a closer look at some of the new features in the game, such as the ability to create a female character and marry whomever you like.

Fans of the original will recognize all of the names and faces, and especially the music of the game. The farming classic also retains, but improves upon, the visual style of the game. Those who remember how cute the cows were will now be able to see them in greater detail through the remake.

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life was a beloved game from many people’s childhoods. It was released in 2004 on the GameCube and then released as a special edition on the PlayStation 2 a year later. In Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, nostalgia will likely strike the hearts of adults who played the original. It has the heart of the 2004 version but with upgraded graphics and some new features that were previously unavailable, such as the ability to create a female or non-binary character and marry more than just the girls in the game.

For now, the release date is still a vague window of summer 2023, but fans are hoping to catch another glimpse of the game and get a release date when The Game Awards premieres on Dec. 8.