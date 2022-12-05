Steam seemingly just leaked the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A snafu within Steam has accidentally advertised the release date for the upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The Steam store page quickly fixed the error but not before some fans noticed it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could launch on March 16, 2023, according to the game’s Steam page. The game’s developer, EA likely plans on announcing the date at The Game Awards, which is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8. Now, fans likely have their answer for when the game launches a few days early based on a screengrab obtained by Video Games Chronicle.

Previously, the game only had a release window of 2023, but speculation led players to believe that it would come out in March. The game was confirmed to be featured at The Game Awards shortly after the slip-up. The Game Awards’ Twitter account states that the game will get a new trailer with gameplay during the show on Dec. 8.

Thursday. Don’t miss the global premiere of gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during #thegameawards pic.twitter.com/TtHAAIhcfJ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Developers at Respawn Entertainment have a lot in store for players, who will be able to play stories of iconic Star Wars characters and enjoy the combat they’ve come to expect from the franchise. Those who enjoy third-person narrative games and the Star Wars franchise have been excitedly waiting for this title to release.

The Steam page was fixed quickly this morning and now says that it is “coming soon,” but players are already expecting official confirmation on Dec. 8 for the release date. The game is being developed for the current generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as for PC.