Steam may finally be getting a much-needed note-taking feature, according to dataminers

A note-taking feature is currently in development by Valve according to Pavel Djundik, the creator of SteamDB.

This “note-taking feature” is called Game Notes System, for now, and all we have is the name of the feature. The people on SteamDB are thinking it’s going to be a feature that will help people in taking notes about the game they’re currently playing.

This will be a useful feature for people to keep track of whatever they’re currently doing in the game—a feature that could be especially helpful for games that have long puzzle sections you need to stop and start a few times. This is an easier way than just having a pen and paper beside you and pausing to write something down.

Valve is working on a "game notes" system, which will be available in the Steam library, and on the web. pic.twitter.com/xO4enKCN4K — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 17, 2023

Sites that are dedicated to guides, such as IGN Wiki, have a dedicated tracker to monitor your progress and it seems Steam would want a piece of that pie. While not as comprehensive as other sites, note-taking is also a good way to personalize the notes about games.

People in the replies to the original Tweet are also mentioning it’s going to be a solid way to record mission progress and cheats on games like GTA and The Sims without having to search them again and again.

Another way of looking at this is similar to how games like Dragon Quest XI have a story summary before they continue where they left off. If a person can spend the time to record a short summary of where they are in the story, it’ll be really helpful so as to not get lost if they’re planning on not playing the game for quite a while.

A reply to the original tweet also highlights a new feature in development that’s going to be similar to the current notifications system Steam on mobile devices.

They're also working a notifications page, similar to the notifications page in the mobile app.



The new notification system should also be used in the Steam client, once they finish replacing old vgui parts of the client (outer shell, settings, server browser, etc). — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 17, 2023

There’s no official release date for the note feature just yet.