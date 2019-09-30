Steam experiencing outage

Steam is experiencing major connection issues at the moment, according to user reports and website Steam Status.

Steam Status says that all of Steam’s connection managers are offline. While no specific game, like CS:GO or Dota 2, is having problems with their specific systems, Steam’s outage is not allowing players to access those games.

Unofficial 💩 Steam Status on Twitter 16:20 PDT ♿ Seeing major #Steam connection manager servers downtime (100% down). https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P

It’s likely Steam will come back soon, but for the time being, it’s out. We’ll update this article when Steam comes back online or Valve gives an update on the situation.

Update Sept. 30 7:00pm CT: Steam’s connection manager servers are experiencing outages again.

Update Sept. 30 6:34pm CT: Steam Status says Steam’s connection managers are back online.