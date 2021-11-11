Starfield NPCs will respond to player pronoun choices

The upcoming Bethesda sci-fi RPG Starfield will allow players to choose their pronouns and NPCs will refer to players based on their choices.

Players will be able to choose their character’s pronouns during character creation, according to a Reddit AMA with Bethesda creative director Todd Howard and a subsequent report by IGN. The options given are he, she, and they. Based on the option players choose, NPCs will then refer to the player character with that pronoun in both text and voiced dialogue.

Pronoun choice is just one aspect of Starfield‘s character creation. Players will also be able to choose their background, skills, and other categories to create a character wholly in their own image, according to Howard. “Really excited about what the team has done with character creation,” Howard said in his response to a fan’s question.

Little is known about Starfield, which isn’t releasing until Nov. 11, 2022—a year from today. It was originally announced at Bethesda’s 2018 E3 press conference, but fans’ first substantial look at the game didn’t come until Bethesda showed off a trailer at E3 2021.

According to the same AMA, though, fans can expect more information on Starfield fairly soon: Howard said that instead of talking about the game’s mechanics and RPG innovations, “We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer.” Howard also said Starfield will have “full mod support,” a welcome sight for the legions of Skyrim modders in Bethesda’s community.