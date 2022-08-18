Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake may have new developer after reports it was delayed indefinitely

Fans of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic were not happy to learn that the remake of the game was delayed indefinitely according to a report by Bloomberg back in July.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was in the process of development by Aspyr media, but the game was put on hold indefinitely after a finalized demo of the game was shown to Lucas Film Ltd. and Sony Group Corp, two of the production partners. The meeting with the partners did not go well, and a series of firings and internal discussions occurred within the developer’s office, which culminated in the game getting an infinite delay.

Now, development is said to be taken over by Aspyr’s parent company Saber Interactive. According to Game Rant, the transition was also confirmed by Embracer Group, saying that one of its “AAA projects has transitioned to another studio.”

The shift to Saber Interactive is part of a bigger shakeup at its parent company Embracer Group, which snatched up a bunch of other game studios last night and shifted some other things around within the company. Embracer Group did not name Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic specifically, but most are sure it is talking about the remake.

Saber Interactive has quite a few game titles under its belt, and the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is a fit for the studio’s capabilities and experience. Because the studio shakeup affected Aspyr so heavily that it had to delay the game indefinitely, it’s very likely the game will remain indefinitely delayed until Saber Interactive can have a solid amount of time to determine the direction it wants the game to go.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was supposed to release this year, but fans are positive that won’t be the case anymore, and it’s likely that the game will be pushed all the way back to 2025 according to the Bloomberg report. Now that the game has switched studios, it could push that date back even further if Saber Interactive starts all over again. At this time, Embracer Group doesn’t expect any material delays for the title.