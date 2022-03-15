Square Enix donates $500,000 to help Ukrainian refugees

The company announced their donation will be used to help Ukrainian people seeking refuge.

Japanese video game developer Square Enix Group today announced it would be donating $500,000 to help by providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

The money was given to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner and is intended to assist Ukrainian people seeking refuge in nearby countries.

In a statement today the donation was announced along with a new “employee fundraiser and matching gift program” which is intended to benefit the Red Cross, UNICEF, and Doctors Without Borders.

The statement ends with the company sharing their wishes that peace is restored in Ukraine and that those involved can return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

This donation comes as tech and gaming companies unite to provide aid to Ukraine and take action against Russia for its invasion. Many of gaming’s biggest companies have pulled products from the country, including Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft.