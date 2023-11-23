South Park: Snow Day trailer debuts gameplay and 3D visuals

The next South Park video game, Snow Day, has received a new trailer, offering a more detailed look at its gameplay, but its 3D graphics remain a point of contention with some fans.

Announced back in August, South Park: Snow Day is scheduled to launch in 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Unlike the last couple of South Park games, which were turn-based RPGs, this one is a 3D co-op action game (though with a solo option) where you make use of different weapons and special abilities to take out enemies.

The other big deviation is the visuals. Rather than sticking with 2D animation reminiscent of the show, Snow Day translates the cast of South Park into 3D, and the fan reaction appears mixed. A quick glance at the like/dislike ratio on YouTube suggests most people are fine with the 3D graphics or are at least indifferent to them. At the time of writing, it’s accrued 30,000 likes compared to just 1,400 dislikes.

On Twitter, however, some fans aren’t as impressed, with one going so far as to call South Park in 3D “a big mistake.” There are also unsurprising comparisons to the last 3D South Park game, a first-person shooter simply titled South Park, that was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998.

Everyone who was alive to see South Park on the Nintendo 64, seeing 3D South Park graphics again: https://t.co/a8Dq4UU37w pic.twitter.com/o2jbPN1TSv — Andy (@Truly_Defective) November 22, 2023

this looks like those unity demos where they have mario running around in hyper realistic environments https://t.co/CTOR4L3RvP — anemone (@anemonesiac_) November 22, 2023

Plenty of others, however, have been quick to defend the game and are clearly just excited about getting to play another South Park game regardless of the graphical style, confident that it’ll at least turn out to be decent.

looks a lot better than the first trailer actually https://t.co/FTsu7YSR0B — PlusMinus (@PlusMin03340269) November 22, 2023

Despite Snow Day‘s gameplay being completely divorced from the RPGs, it does appear to be a continuation of them since the characters can be seen wearing their fantasy-themed clothing from The Stick Of Truth. Plus, you play as The New Kid, the protagonist from the RPGs, who can still be fully customized with different cosmetics.