Sony teases Bloodbourne fans on social media before deleting the evidence

In a now deleted tweet, Sony poked fun at Bloodbourne fans’ expense by posting a zoomed in photo of the beloved game’s cover and asking which PlayStation exclusive the title could be. After fans rallied around Sony’s tease, the company deleted the evidence.

Released in Mar. 2015, Bloodborne is one of FromSoftware’s most popular titles and a cult classic in the gaming industry. The creators of the Dark Souls and Demon Souls series, FromSoftware’s Victorian England-inspired classic still boasts a massive fanbase even after the release of Elden Ring, the company’s most ambitious title to date.

Garnering a massive fan base since its launch, fans have been lying in wait for a potential future sequel to Bloodborne. With each passing year, however, the prospect appears more and more unlikely, though fans have certainly not given up hope.

Perhaps making a joke at Bloodborne fans’ expense, Sony posted a picture of the PlayStation exclusive’s cover and asked followers to identify the obvious character.

Wow they deleted it. Good job….. pic.twitter.com/bNWQspnIES — Joe (@thisislijoe) October 20, 2022

Immediately Bloodborne’s dedicated followers congregated to the tweet, Twitter user ThisIsJoe calling the experiment “ballsy,” given Bloodborne’s staunch and seemingly scorned fans. Others pointed to the rather vocal nature of Bloodborne fans, stating “we all know what is its, Sony, we never shut up about 60FPS.”

Sony’s social media manager swiftly took down the tweet following another massive wave of Bloodborne players referencing their long-time requests for either a sequel or a remastering of the beloved title.

Though FromSoftware fans may be no closer to receiving their anticipated addition to the Bloodborne franchise, they can at least find some solace in recent recognition.