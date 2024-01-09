Sony shows off first glimpse of Gravity Rush movie, and fans are concerned

It's not an easy game to make a film about.

Image via Gravity Rush

Sony showed off the first footage of the upcoming Gravity Rush movie at the 2024 CES event on Jan. 8. It was only a glimpse, but it stirred numerous reactions from the community.

The footage reveal, reported by VGC, only depicts one short scene, but it gave fans a precious look at what it will look like. In the video, the main character runs and jumps from a roof to dive into a threatening boss.

A girl diving towards a flame dragon.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via SONY

In a Reddit thread dated Jan. 8, players expressed confusion over the footage, mainly due to being live-action. “IDK man, I feel like an animated film would have been way better,” one fan said.

Fans also expressed their general worry for the movie. “There’s no possibility where this movie doesn’t fail. There’s just not enough of a fan base, let alone getting people who have no idea what it is, interested to see it,” one fan said.

Sony revealed it was working on a movie about the PS Vita game in August 2022, but this is the first fans have seen since then. Now that fans finally have footage to mull over, more is surely on the way soon.

A giant red dragon in a city.
The dragon is encountered at the end of Gravity Rush 2. Image via SONY

The plot is still shrouded in mystery, but the scene shown at CES features a boss that looks like the final scene of Gravity Rush 2.

It’s unclear, however, if it was meant as a general reference or if it will be a key moment in the story.

