Sony enlists Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy devs to help with something new in the Horizon series

There seems to be a lot on the horizon for this franchise.

PlayStation’s hit franchise Horizon is expanding and a new developer has been brought on board to help with whatever the company’s cooking up for Aloy and the world she lives in.

Studio Gobo, a development studio based in the U.K., announced today that it is a co-development partner on the Horizon universe with Guerrilla Games. Further details were not revealed.

📢 We're thrilled to share that Studio Gobo is now a Guerrilla co-development partner on the Horizon universe. We're currently filling roles on this and other teams. See our open positions at: https://t.co/4YBMhs8qJq pic.twitter.com/1xwZZKWtr5 — Studio Gobo (@StudioGobo) January 26, 2023

Gobo is a collaborative studio that has helped work on some big titles in the past, most recently including the upcoming titles Hogwarts Legacy and Redfall. Previous works include Hyper Space, For Honor, Disney Infinity 4.0, Synced: Off-Planet, and F1 2012.

It’s unclear what exactly Gobo will be working on within the Horizon universe, but it could be an all-new title entirely. Last fall, rumors of a Horizon Zero Dawn remake and a multiplayer game set in the universe began to circulate.

Whatever it may be, it’s clear that Sony has big plans for the Horizon franchise. A new title in the series, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, will launch alongside the PlayStation VR 2 headset next month and Horizon Forbidden West’s first downloadable content, Burning Shores, will release on April 19.

But it’s not just video games in the works from the Horizon universe. Last year, Sony also announced an adaptation of the series will be coming to Netflix and is currently in production.

Gobo’s latest work, on the Xbox and Bethesda title Redfall, will be playable for the world on May 2.