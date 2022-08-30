Sonic Frontiers is taking the blue blur into previously unknown areas, both in terms of its setting and in how Sonic Team and Sega actually developed the game itself, which largely centered around a challenge the developers put on themselves.

Throughout the storied history of Sonic the Hedgehog, not even other 3D titles have gone as far as Frontiers in attempting to tackle an open zone area where players have full access to more than a handful of options to progress through the game. And that, along with further incorporating other modern elements, is something the Sega developers were aiming to focus on.

Bringing modern and new elements into standard Sonic gameplay is something Sonic Team has been trying to do for years and was a specific focus during the development of Sonic Forces before its release in 2017. However, back then it felt like the team kept hitting a wall and couldn’t really take the series to another level.

“When the team was working on Sonic Forces, we tried a lot of different things to bring new elements into that very standard Sonic gameplay, but we kept feeling we were hitting a wall. Like we couldn’t evolve the series and were only adding to the linear game format,” Frontiers producer and Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said to Dot Esports. “So when we were done making Forces, we said ‘look, we need to take this next game to a different level and make it something that, for the next 10 years, we can really just keep evolving with gameplay.’”

That is how the core concept of Frontiers started, with Sonic Team knowing the limitations of what their previous titles were dealing with and challenging themselves to reach that next level for the franchise.

In terms of how the team describes Frontiers, it is simply their take on taking the linear format that reaches Sonic at its core and building upon it as something brand new.

Image via SEGA

This is something that Iizuka really pushed as someone who has been part of the Sonic franchise since Sonic 3 as a game designer back in 1994. He has seen how teams he has worked with remade Sonic over the years, in things like Sonic Adventure, Sonic Colors, and even just supervising on Sonic Mania.

The entire team wanted to achieve something like that with Frontiers.

“Even for Sonic Adventure and all of the past games, we have never really made this 3D open zone area before,” Iizuka said.

“But what we wanted to do with Sonic Frontiers and where we were at with development was challenge ourselves and say ‘if we’ve never done this before, let’s go and do it. I know we can.’ And boom. This is the game that we’ve been making.”

That idealogy led to what Frontiers has become, with the team questioning themselves and making sure that not only would this open zone approach be fun for players, but that it would also not lose any of the franchise’s “Sonic-ness.”

Part of that process also included acknowledging when the game was getting too large during testing. This meant the team spent a lot of time fine-tuning the length of the game and the volume of content included to ensure fans would be able to play for a long time without detracting from the gameplay.

So, for long-time Sonic fans or anyone jumping into the series, Frontiers looks like it will offer something that meshes the best of what came before with everything new.