The director of Sonic 2 would reportedly like to make a Super Smash Bros. adaptation if given the opportunity

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler seems interested in working on a project involving the Smash Bros. series. Although the director seemed a bit skeptical about it, he is certainly open to it, according to a Comicbook.com interview posted yesterday.

“Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing,” he said when asked if he would like to work on a game adaptation. “That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen.”

The success of the Sonic movie granted it a sequel that premiered this week and that probably won’t be the last time we see the popular blue hedgehog on the big screen. And considering that Nintendo also intends to be a part of game adaptations with the upcoming Super Mario movie, the idea of a possible crossover between the two mascots is not too difficult to imagine.

Sonic is already a playable character within Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and one of the first third-party characters to be introduced in the franchise, giving fans a chance to see Sonic and Mario fight each other. And it seems like Fowler sees this possible fight as an opportunity to entertain many viewers. “Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right? That’s just classic,” he said.

But as Fowler pointed out, such a huge project will certainly require permission from different lawyers and entities. The rights for many characters belong to different companies and generally bring huge price tags along with them. But we’ve seen the success of crossovers in different media like Avengers in movies and other games like Smash Bros. including Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the upcoming Multiversus from Warner Bros.