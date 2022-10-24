‘So much potential’: Marvel’s Oscar Isaac has big hopes for new Metal Gear Solid flick

Metal Gear Solid fans might have to hold out until they get an announcement regarding the arrival of the beloved game on the big screens.

The title is currently in pre-production, with the only cast member announced being Oscar Isaac (Dune, Moon Knight). There hasn’t been much discussion about its transition to film but Isaac, who will be playing Solid Snake, shared his “hopeful” desire to get the ball rolling and to see fans enjoy it on this medium.

The film will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who helmed Kong: Skull Island, and will be an adaptation of the Konami Digital Entertainment title.

Isaac shared in an interview Comic Book that he’s “hopeful [the Metal Gear Solid movie] comes to fruition because there’s so much potential.”

The Star Wars star revealed he’s a video game lover. “It’s an incredible game. It’s my favorite,” he said after mentioning the future adapation.

This would be another major film with a cult fandom that Isaac would have participated in. The Guatemalan actor has been a part of blockbuster movies, either carrying on a story from a previous trilogy or adapting novels. Isaac recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his own TV show, Moon Knight. Essentially, Isaac seems to have no problems bringing characters from different mediums to life.

We’ll have to wait and see if there is any more information on the film. There is currently no release date available, and no one else revealed as cast members.