Skyrim became 7th best-selling game in history after breaking iconic milestone

The fifth installment in The Elder Scrolls series, Skyrim, has become the seventh best-selling video game in history after it sold 60 million copies worldwide, according to Todd Howard.

The Bethesda director revealed this information as part of June 11’s Starfield Direct. “We’re sitting here, it’s 12 years after Skyrim, and we’re looking at a game that has over 60 million copies [sold],” Howard said.

This jaw-dropping milestone puts Skyrim as the seventh best-selling video game in history, according to Wikipedia. The fifth The Elder Scrolls title places just between games from the Mario franchise. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 62 million copies, while Super Mario Bros has sold 58 million copies.

The two best-selling video games of all time remain Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V, which have sold 238 and 180 million copies, respectively.

It’s no surprise Bethesda is looking at Skyrim when pitching ideas for new releases. During June 11’s Starfield Direct, the devs said the space-exploring game is intended to be something Bethesda has never created before. The studio is aiming to release another hit that will keep players busy and wanting more for years.

A lot was revealed about Starfield’s rich world during Sunday’s Direct, with the developers showcasing exploration, combat, building your own settlements, upgrading your ship, and more. We have to wait until Sept. 9 for it to release to see whether it matches up to Skyrim and becomes a new modern-day classic.

