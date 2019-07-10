Shroud and Forsen headline the Ring of Elysium Amazon Cup

Ring of Elysium is back with another massive tournament, this time in the form of the Ring of Elysium Amazon Cup, which will feature Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Sebastian “Forsen” Fors.

Online qualifiers for both Europe and North America are already underway, with players attempting to make it out of the qualifying rounds into the Regional Championships. Through August, players can compete for a chance at a $60,000 prize pool and other rewards.

Ring of Elysium on Twitter It’s time for the Amazon Cup! We’re partnering with Amazon for a month long #RingOfElysium tournament in the Ashen Eye game mode! With up to $60k of prizes up for grabs, you’re not going to want to miss out. More info: https://t.co/ulQ1sPRFOB https://t.co/Ve4AIhQzQA

Regionals will begin on Aug. 10 for EU and Aug. 11 for NA after the regional qualifiers end in their respective areas. Each region will compete separately in matches that will pit the best players from the qualifiers against each other in team battles to earn their share of $60,000.

The top individual score-earners in each weekly qualifying round will advance to the Regional Championship round. Once they reach the Championship round, they will be able to call in two teammates of their choice to compete as a team.

The winning team in each region will take home $15,000, with second place winning $10,000, and third taking $5,000. Any team in the Regional Championships that place below that will be awarded $200 worth of in-game currency for competing.

This entire event will take place in the recently-added Ashen Eye game mode that removes the usual shrinking play area and replaces it with a moving battle zone that will require players to constantly move or risk being taken out by the elements.

For people who want to compete against or watch Shroud and Forsen play during the qualifiers, Shroud will be competing with his squad for the NA crown while Forsen and his crew are looking to take the EU by storm.

Michael Grzesiek on Twitter Coming out of retirement to own the @Ring_Of_Elysium #Amazon Cup. Play against me and the broys: https://t.co/vkKfC5uV9B #ad https://t.co/UCJqgPPeHG

For players wanting to compete, they can sign up as individual players through the official website or using the Amazon GameOn Tournament Organizer.

Any player that participates in the tournament while using GameOn will earn additional content throughout the event, including pendant skins, player outfits, and even prizes like gaming laptops. GameOn can be used through the website or as a Twitch extension.

Qualifiers will run until Aug. 10 and 11 in the EU and NA respectively, with the Regional Championship rounds picking up from there.