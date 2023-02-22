Seeing ‘Available in the Full Version of the Game’ in Atomic Hearts? Here’s how to fix it

Game releases hardly ever go smoothly. During the launch period, even the most optimized titles can run into a series of errors and glitches, which has been the case for Atomic Heart. Despite providing a smooth experience during its release, there have been a few instances where players reported errors that prevented them from progressing through the game.

The “Available in the Full Version of the Game” error in Atomic Hearts generally appears for Xbox Game Pass users, and it looks to be tied to a licensing anomaly.

How to fix the “Available in the Full Version of the Game” error in Atomic Hearts

Restart Atomic Heart.

Restart the Xbox App.

Restart your console or PC.

Check for updates and make sure that Atomic Hearts doesn’t have any pending downloads.

Change your in-game region.

The five steps above are the only troubleshooting methods that players can try to fix the “Available in the Full Version of the Game” error in Atomic Hearts. This looks to be an error that’s likely to get fixed in a follow-up patch, however.

While the fixes above should work for players who have purchased the game, Xbox Game Pass users may receive the error after a while again. Atomic Heart may not be up to the code of the subscription system when it comes to validating instances, but the error is unlikely to stick around.

If this error starts popping up way more than it should, you’ll have no choice but to wait for an update that will contain a fix for it.