Score yourself this free loot by playing the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak isn’t just giving players a chance to play the game early with its demo, but also to earn loot for their character when the game fully launches.

Today Capcom revealed players who test out the game during its demo period will score a Demo Player Bonus pack to use when it finally reaches its official launch date at the end of the month.

The bundle of items you can earn for your participation includes 60 Mega Potions, 15 Pitfall Traps, 30 Energy Drinks, 15 Mega Demondrugs, and 16 Mega Armorskins.

Get the Item Pack: SUNBREAK Demo Player Bonus at launch! #Sunbreak demo save data is needed to grab these goodies. 👇



You won’t be able to claim these supplies during your time with the demo; they will only be available once the launch update for the title is installed. Nonetheless, this is plenty of help to get you on your feet when you begin.

Monster Hunter Rise: Subreak’s demo is available for PC and Switch right now.

If you’re looking to give this DLC a try then you can head to Steam to find the PC version and the Nintendo Switch eShop for the portable version. If you’re on Nintendo Switch finding the demo in the store can be confusing but you’ll want to head to the Monster Hunter Rise page on the store and select download demo. From here you will choose the demo version you’re after, select the one for Sunbreak and install that.

You’ve still got some time to enjoy this demo and earn your loot—Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is expected to officially launch on Thursday, June 30.