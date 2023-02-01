Rumbling rumors prove true: Epic to deliver final blow to Rumbleverse next month

A lot of games are shutting down this 2023, from Babylon’s Fall and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to Apex Legends Mobile. This trend sees no signs of stopping either, with Rumbleverse shutting down its servers on Feb. 28, 2023.

Rumbleverse was released to rave reviews and was well accepted by players and journalists alike, with outlets calling it a breath of fresh air in the battle royale genre. Rumbleverse is a free-to-play brawler where you’ll mostly be in melee range or dropping on your enemies, in contrast to other battle royale games where guns and aim are key.

A Twitter post made by the game’s official account clarified the shutdown.

“We have an important announcement to share. On February 28, 2023, Rumbleverse servers will go offline. Players who have made any purchase since launch will be eligible for a refund. We thank you so much for playing,” the devs wrote.

The blog post linked in the announcement clarified people who spent money on Rumbleverse are eligible for a refund of money spent on or in the game, including Rumbleverse Battle pass or Brawlla Bills. The post also said there’ll be additional information on how to go with the refund process soon enough.

The devs added they hope this won’t be the end of Rumbleverse and that if they can invite people back to the battle barge again, they hope you’ll be there.

The final paragraphs of the blog post is looking like a hint the game is going down but will not be completely forgotten by the devs. The game might be due for a remake or rework from the ground up and that’s what they’re trying to hint at, or maybe the devs just hope the people who played the game will have Rumbleverse dear to their hearts.

We wouldn’t really know until their next move. The devs reassured people this won’t be the last time they’ll hear of them and that they’ll keep creating other games.