Rise again: Newest Monster Hunter title finally heading to Xbox and PlayStation in 2023

Monster Hunter Rise, the newest title in the franchise, is finally coming to other consoles in 2023 when the game releases on Xbox and PlayStation in January after a long period of Nintendo Switch console exclusivity.

The popular title will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on Jan. 20, 2023. The expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will come out later in the year during the spring.

Monster Hunter Rise has been exclusive to the Nintendo Switch since it launched on March 21, 2021. It came to Steam in January 2022 and the expansion dropped on both platforms earlier this year. The game was well-received when it came out and currently holds a score of 88 on Metacritic, and has very positive reviews on Steam.

Although it’s not numbered like its predecessors, Monster Hunter Rise is considered the sixth main-series game in the franchise. The game is massively popular with people who like action RPGs and fighting games due to its interesting fights and the ability to upgrade weapons and gear as time goes on.

It’s not known if Monster Hunter Rise will be available on any of the subscription services that either of the consoles offer. Typically, games that are older but coming to new platforms like this will end up in those subscriptions, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In terms of cross-platform play, there have also been no details released about whether there will be cross-play. The Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of the game do not feature cross-play, so it’s expected that the new platforms won’t have any of that functionality either.

Players might find out more information about whether they can pick the game up on Game Pass or the PlayStation subscription during the Game Awards on Dec. 8.