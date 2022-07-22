Reports suggest Saints Row remake will feature cross-gen support

A cross-play feature, on the other hand, is still not confirmed for the game.

After going gold earlier this week, the remake of Saints Row has been reported to feature cross-gen support.

As per Gamesradar+, a Deep Silver representative confirmed to the site that the game will support cross-gen play, meaning those who use a different version of a specific platform can play alongside or against another version of the same platform.

“There is cross-gen play,” the Deep Silver representative told GamesRadar+. “So Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S co-op is doable, and PS4 to PS5 is too – but not cross-console play.” As for cross-play between the console and PC versions of Saints Row, Deep Silver is still not providing a statement about it.

Earlier this week, developer Volition confirmed the game has gone gold. This means that its primary development is already done and good to go for release. A gold master copy is also now in the hands of the platforms where the game will be played, such as Sony, Microsoft, and Epic, for certification.

Volition describes the upcoming remake as the “best Saints Row game yet,” taking place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso.

“Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created,” the game’s official website reads. “The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.”

The original Saints Row was released for Xbox 360 in 2006. The remake, on the other hand, will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this Aug. 23.