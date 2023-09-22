Remnant 2: How to Open the Locked Red Door in Endaira’s End

The Endaira’s End locked door is one of the many puzzles you’ll encounter while playing Remnant 2. If you find your way to this door, you might find yourself scratching your head on how to open it. A quick internet search reveals many people on forums frustrated over how to get through this challenge. If you can open it however, you’ll be rewarded with some great items.

So how exactly do you open up the Endaira’s End door door? This article will take you through each step.

How to solve the Endaira’s End locked red door puzzle

Let’s get one thing straight right away—the Remnant 2 Endaira’s End locked red door is a co-op puzzle. For the most part, you can only complete this if you’re playing on co-op mode. Stick around for a tip on how to find it on your own, though.

You’ll find this locked door puzzle in front of the second checkpoint you run into—the door is to the right of the checkpoint, around the tree and over a pillar. There’s one pressure point in front of the door that you should be able to find right away.

The door in question and the area the first patch is found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, there’s another pressure point just to the left of the checkpoint. You’ll also need to activate this one to open the red door—why this is often considered a co-op challenge.

The second panel is next to the patch of dirt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The panel is just to the left of this pillar, right by the patch of dirt.

Have your partner stand on this panel while you stand on the one in front of the red door itself. Communicate with each other when one of you isn’t quite in the right spot. You can reverse who’s stepping on which panel, but that might take a bit more time.

If you do this right, a panel that looks like a wall next to the red door will slide open. Be careful to make sure your friend stays standing on their panel. Walk through this space, take a left, and you’ll find yourself on the other side of the red door, which you can open up to let your partner through.

How to solve the Endaira’s End locked red door puzzle on your own

Few people realize that it is possible to complete this challenge on your own if the conditions are right.

If you’ve unlocked the engineer archetype and are using it at the time of reaching this point at Endaira’s end, you can complete this puzzle solo. Simply place your turret down on the panel to the left of the spawn point, and you can run around to the other side of the door and open it up yourself.

However, it can be a little difficult to find the right panel, so this might take a bit of trial and error before you get it right.

Enaira’s End locked red door rewards

Once you open up the door, it’s open for good. It won’t close again.

Unfortunately, you can’t get your rewards as soon as you open up the locked door—this is no secret treasure chamber, it’s just another trial on your perilous journey. The door leads to a large room full of buzzsaws on tracks that move across the floor and ceiling. There’s no trick to this one, you and your co-op partner will have to deftly maneuver and roll around the buzzsaws to get your rewards.

Captain’s Insignia Ring

The Captain’s Insignia Ring waits for you at the end of this section. This ring can increase your revive speed by 25 percent. This effect stacks too, making it perfect for any power healer build and fantastic for co-op play, a fitting reward for this co-op challenge.

It also increases your relic consume speed by the same degree, which can come in handy during a tough spot.

What’s behind here isn’t just a room but a hallway to the rest of this dungeon where many other rewards await for you. Keep exploring to find more goods.

The Endaira’s End locked red door is a simple but effective puzzle that can waste hours of a player’s time. Now you know how to get through and get your rewards.

