Registration for the 2019 Pokemon World Championships is now live

The 2019 Pokemon World Championships are right around the corner as trainers prepare to head down to Washington. D.C next month for a shot to prove that they are the very best, like no one ever was.

If you fancy proving yourself and feel you have a shot at glory, registration for Worlds is now live.

The tournament takes place from Aug. 16 to 18. Anyone who gained enough points from the yearly circuit will be able to earn a place on the registration list and should receive an email in due time.

Those who want to take part in the Pokkén Last Chance Qualifier on the day though have a chance to pay $30 for a shot at making the World Finals for the game. Spectators can also sign up for a ticket now as well. It costs $10 each with participants getting 2 Booster Packs along with their ticket.

Entry can only be purchased online and not at the event. Anyone who successfully gets a ticket will need to pick up their Entry Badges at the relevant ticket gates on the day or risk missing out in general.

Any spectators attending will also be able to take part in the various Side Events that The Pokemon Company has to offer, including the chance to try Pokémon Sword and Shield demos.