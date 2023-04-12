Redfall to launch on consoles without a key feature, and players aren’t happy

Arkane Studios has been behind some of the most important stealth and horror exploration games in the last decade, with Prey and the Dishonored series being renowned as some of the best in their field. The studio’s next game is set to release in the next month, but it comes with some disappointing news for fans playing on Xbox consoles at launch.

According to a tweet from the official Redfall account, the game will only be available in Quality Mode, which basically means it will be capped at 30 FPS on both consoles. The Series X will boast an additional 4K resolution over the Series S’s 1440p. This will likely come as a disappointment among many Xbox fans who’ve been looking forward to this first-party exclusive.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

This is just the latest feature that Arkane has revealed that some fans might not be a fan of, with the previous being the fact that Redfall will require a constant internet connection whether you’re playing with friends or not. This has rubbed many fans the wrong way as some players don’t have a constant or stable internet connection, especially in rural areas.

The previews for the title have been mostly positive, if hesitant, but these features are viewed as less than favorable by the community and could turn some people away. With the game releasing in less than a month, fans will need to decide for themselves whether or not these features are enough to keep the game from reaching’s Arkane’s previous standards.