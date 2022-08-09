Red Dead Redemption 2 records over 45 million units sold

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 has achieved another milestone after almost four years since its release. This time, the game has set a record of over 45 million units sold.

This is according to Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 financial report for the fiscal year 2023. Red Dead Redemption 2’s latest feat means that one million copies were added to its sales record in just two months—since it had sold 44 million sold copies in May. This also makes the Red Dead Redemption franchise’s overall record 68 million units sold since the release of the first game.

The game’s latest feat follows the reports last month that revealed the planned remasters for Red Dead 2 and Grand Theft Auto IV will no longer come to fruition. This is according to Tez2, a known GTA insider who has been known to leak accurate information about the franchise.

“As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV and RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind,” Tez2 said. “The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 for platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The game follows the story of Arthur Morgan, who is a lieutenant and veteran member of the Van der Linde gang. You can visit its official website to know more.