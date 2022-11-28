4 years after release, Red Dead Redemption 2 records its highest player count ever

Fur years after its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 recorded its highest player count on Steam following the platform’s Black Friday sale.

As per Steam Charts, 66,492 players played Red Dead Redemption 2 at the same time today, Nov. 28, on Steam. This was even higher than the player count recorded during the game’s PC launch on Steam in 2019. The game was also hailed as one of the best-selling titles on the platform during the Steam Black Friday sale last week.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 had its highest player count ever recorded on Steam and became one of the best-selling titles on Steam through the Steam Black Friday sale,” the game’s official Twitter account posted. “It had more players playing today than the original PC launch back in 2019.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released for PS4 and Xbox One on October 2018. A PC port followed up in November 2019, with Steam being one of the platforms the game became available.

The Black Friday sale for Red Dead Redemption 2 is still up and will be available until Nov. 29. The base game has a 67 percent discount, now priced at $14.84. The Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, is 70 percent off with a price tag of $22.49.

“Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang, on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age,” the game’s official Steam description reads.