Red Bull to broadcast Elden Ring hands-on gameplay alongside Bandai Namco devs, streamers on Feb. 19

The next Red Bull Levels event will give fans a taste of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring on an exclusive broadcast on Feb. 19. The stream will feature a host of guests, including members of the Bandai Namco team who will share details on the upcoming title and content creators who will try their hands at the game.

The lineup of guests includes host Aofie Wilson and content creators Bimon, Chusommontero, Elajjaz, Sabaku No Maiku, and TonTon. Alongside them, a team of Elden Ring developers will share insights on the game’s development process and its lore. Elden Ring‘s worldbuilding was written in collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin, which helps create the game’s gritty atmosphere.

The guest creators will try out several aspects of the game, including singleplayer, cooperative, and even PvP. In addition to the official broadcast, several other content creators will co-stream the events to their audience. Red Bull will reveal more details on those broadcasts on Feb. 15.

The event is a chance for fans to get another look at Elden Ring‘s gameplay and different game modes ahead of its release on Feb. 25. It’s also the first Red Bull Levels live broadcast.

Red Bull Levels events dive into the behind-the-scenes process of several titles, from Cuphead to Riders Republic, and give players a look at the games and how they came to be. Fans can watch the event on Red Bull’s Twitch page on Feb. 19 at 9am CT, almost a week before Elden Ring launches.