Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PC specs: Minimum requirements

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC two years after its initial release on PlayStation 5. This will likely be exciting for fans who have yet to play the new game, but before you get too excited, you need to know if your PC meets the minimum specifications.

The minimum specifications for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will ensure users can play the game using 720p resolution at 30 frames per second with the Very Low Graphics Preset. This isn’t the ideal way to experience such a colorful and fast-paced game, but it’s better than not playing at all. To ensure your machine can run Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, check out the minimum PC requirements for the game below.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart minimum PC requirements

Developer Insomniac Games released the full slate of PC requirements prior to the game’s launch on July 26, 2023. Below, you’ll find the minimum PC specs required for Rift Apart and the recommended specs so you can see how your hardware matches up. For reference, the recommended specs are required to play Rift Apart at 1080p, 60 FPS with Medium Graphics Preset.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (version 1909 or higher)

Windows 10 (version 1909 or higher) Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (version 1909 or higher)

Windows 10 (version 1909 or higher) Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

The full list of PC specs for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Image via Sony

As you can see, it does not take new hardware to get Rift Apart up and running on the lowest settings.

You will need a GTX 960 or RX 470, both of which are six-seven years old, at this point. In addition, you only need to have a CPU of the same age and 8 GB of RAM.

If we move over to the recommended requirements, you need more advanced hardware. Interestingly, the GPU requirements for the recommended specs call for much newer hardware than the CPU requirements. This could mean Rift Apart will rely more heavily on the GPU performance of your PC. The recommended specs also call for 16 GB of RAM, which might be an issue for those with older motherboards.

