QuakeCon 2020 goes online, releases schedule, giveaways, and more

QuakeCon at Home is set to begin on Aug. 7. And now, fans have learned the full schedule for the weekend of live content, developer panels, and more details about the event’s charity fundraising.

Throughout the various streams, players will also be able to get free games and in-game items either through donation goals or giveaways, including a digital copy of Quake.

A singular “Super Stream” will be hosted on the main Bethesda Twitch channel starting at 11am CT on Aug. 7, with closing statements for the 25th annual QuakeCon being made at 10pm CT on Aug. 10. Here’s the full schedule and all of the rewards Bethesda has announced for the event.

Friday, Aug. 7

QuakeCon Digital Welcome with Pete Hines: 11am CT

Representation in Video Games panel discussion: 4pm CT

Prey Tell with Actress Janina Gavankar and Prey Lead Producer Susan Kath: 5pm CT

Doom Eternal Panel with creative director Hugo Martin and executive producer Marty Stratton: 6:30pm CT This will still be Saturday for European viewers.



Saturday, Aug. 8

CHAD: A Fallout 76 Story Podcast – QuakeCon at Home Edition: 2pm CT

Dishonored Tabletop RPG featuring Arkane Studios’ Harvey Smith: 5pm CT

The Elder Scrolls Online with Top UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 8pm CT

Sunday, Aug. 9

Fallout 76: Global Community Team Free Play: 7am CT

Dishonored Tabletop Continued!: 12pm CT

Quake World Championship – Grand Finals: 4pm CT

Watch Poiised get scared half to death playing The Evil Within: 8pm CT

As for charity initiatives, QuakeCon is partnering with Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and The Trevor Project. Viewers will be able to donate directly to those organizations from the stream page.

There will also be limited edition “Dogvahkiin” and “Catodemon” T-shirts for sale during the event, with 100 percent of the profits going to Dallas Pets Alive, as well as FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization.

For anyone wondering what they can get by watching the streams, here are all of the free games and in-game items that players will earn throughout the event.

Free copy of Quake Players can download the original Quake for free on the Bethesda launcher.

Quake II $10,000 donation goal If the total donation goal for the event hits $10,000, players will also get a free code for Quake II on the Bethesda launcher after the streams end.

ESO in-game pet Twitch Drops will be enabled for a special Flame Atronach Pony pet during the ESO streams. Ouroboros Crown Crates will also be given out to players who have linked their Twitch and Bethesda accounts.

Doom Eternal QuakeCon Slayer skin A special QuakeCon skin for the Doom Slayer, along with a special icon and player badge will be available in the game until Aug. 11.

Quake Champions Railgun skin Claim a free, exclusive QuakeCon 2020 Railgun skin in Quake Champions.



Additional event-exclusive merch, giveaways, and more can be viewed on the official QuakeCon website before the event begins on Aug. 7.