Purported Battlefield 2042 pre-load dates for PlayStation leaked online

PlayStation gamers who are eagerly awaiting the launch of Battlefield 2042 may have some new information for when they can prep their console for the game.

In a tweet by PlayStation Game Size, purported pre-load dates for the upcoming Battlefield title were shared, seemingly indicating that each version of the game will have the opportunity to install its version two days before it goes live.

🚨 Battlefield 2042 Pre-Load Dates :



⬛ Gold/Ultimate : November 10th

🟥 Ea Play Trial : November 12th (Without Pre-Load)

🟪 Standard : November 17th



🟩 #Battlefield2042 pic.twitter.com/6qDUi2Y3Lv — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 2, 2021

For those who are planning to purchase the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game to receive their week of early access, pre-loading will seemingly be available on Nov. 10. For those who have the regular version of the game, you can prep your console on Nov. 17. The limited 10-hour trial available to players on Game Pass or EA Play will not have any pre-load available but will go live on Nov. 12.

Battlefield 2042 is almost here after suffering a last-minute delay. As we get closer more details of the game are being showcased. Last week, DICE gave players a look at three of the new massive multiplayer maps that will be available at launch. You can check out a full look at these here.

While these dates aren’t confirmed and are only for PlayStation users, there will likely be an official announcement coming in the days closer to its release. If you don’t want to waste time when servers go live, make sure you take advantage of the pre-loading options when they are confirmed.