PUBG creator’s new game will feature NFTs and the Metaverse

It seems that game developers can’t seem to get enough of NFTs and Blockchains because Brendan Greene, the creator of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, also wants a piece of that pie with his new project: Artemis.

Artemis looks like a digital space that Brendan desperately wanted to make. “I wanted to build this big open world, even before battle royale. I was fascinated with this idea of digital spaces, places where there are no real rules but a set of systems that you can use – like DayZ, or the many ArmA mods. That fascinated me, and still does. I never considered just walking away,” he said in an interview with Hit Points.

He also seems to not mind much about the public’s opinion of him and the work he’s doing. “I’m making this thing for me, I want to build this big digital place because I want to go there. If people want to go there too then great, but I don’t really care what other people think,” he said.

The negative connotations surrounding blockchains and NFTs have always been at the heart of the discussions whenever a developer or a studio says they want to tap into the crypto, blockchain, or NFT technologies. Gamers often think that it’s going to be a pump-and-dump scheme or just an easy way for the developers to make money and exploit the gamers.

“I’m quite zealous about this. It has to be made a certain way. The only way this exists is if it’s made for everyone, and it’s not made for money,” Brendan said when asked if it’s all about the money. He also said that the technology will eventually be open source and ownership will be decentralized.

Blockchain technology and NFTs have been subject to criticism from the moment they were introduced into the gaming atmosphere. Some platforms have been against it, such as Steam, while others have taken advantage of it and welcomed it to their platform such as the Epic Games Store.

It’s exciting to see how Artemis will be introduced to the world of gaming, especially under these kinds of circumstances.