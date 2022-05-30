PS Plus to reportedly include God of War next month

God of War, alongside Naruto Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl are the games that will be included in June’s PlayStation Plus, according to areajugones.sport.es.

The site has previously accurately reported several times about games included in the PS Plus subscriptions, such as in May 2021, so it’s likely that it’s correct this time around as well.

The standout title from the list is God of War. The Santa Monica Studio production boasts an eye-watering 94 Metascore on Metacritic based on 118 critic reviews. It also has a 9.1 user score out of over 20,000 ratings. It was released in April 2018, and in that year it won numerous awards, including The Game Award for Game of the Year and a BAFTA for the Best Game.

As always, despite including an AAA title in the subscription, Sony is also looking to add two lesser-known games: Naruto Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Still, their scores on Metacritic are respectable, with both titles scoring above 60 Metascore on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Including God of War in June’s PS Plus is a sensible move, since Santa Monica Studio is planning to release a sequel, God of War Ragnarok, this year. The exact date remains unknown at this time. Last month, Cory Balrog, game director of the studio, said that “something cool is coming.”

And that’s not all that fans of the franchise have to look forward to. On May 26, it was revealed that the streaming rights to God of War have been sold to Amazon.