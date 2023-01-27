Prime Gaming is giving subscribers plenty to play in February including The Elder Scrolls 3

Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed the next batch of free PC games arriving in February for members of the company’s subscription program.

Rather than make the games available all at once, which has been the case in the past, the free games will be spread out over the entire month instead. Prime Gaming’s February lineup includes nine games, one of which is the evergreen title The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

Apart from the nine freebies, Prime members will also be able to claim in-game loot for an array of popular multiplayer games while being able to stream a host of titles via Amazon Luna’s Prime Gaming Channel.

Amazon Prime Gaming’s February 2023 Lineup

Below are all the games available in the February lineup, as well as their schedule and descriptions by Amazon:

Feb. 2

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition – Adventure across the land of Morrowind with all of the content from the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions to find the source of great evil that plagues the land. Players can develop their characters and explore strange locations in this epic, open-world single-player RPG classic.



Onsen Master – Players can experience the world of hot spring customer management, creating ingredients to match the various customer ailments across the island of Izajima.

Feb. 9

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – Survive a futuristic Tokyo-style Detroit in this 3D runner where players take on the role of Wally, who is trying to escape with his family’s stolen treasure, expose his enemies and fight to find a way home.

Divine Knockout – Become a small-but-mighty god of myth, brawl in all three dimensions and knock your friends off the map to reign supreme in the world’s only third-person platform fighter!

Feb. 16

One Hand Clapping – Solve puzzles with music as players sing and hum into their microphone and find confidence in the power of their voice as it changes the world in this vocal 2D platformer.

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad – Players can tackle this modern twist of a fast-paced, arcade brawler-shooter-slasher that rewards precision play and pixel-perfect timing. Play with tons of action and gallons of blood to rescue teammates from Scorpion Supreme and STING’s evil clutches.

Feb. 23

Space Crew: Legendary Edition – As captain of the United Defense Force star ship, recruit and train a crew, customize a ship and head out to explore the galaxy, all while defending Earth against the mysterious extraterrestrial threat, known as the Phasmids.

Tunche – In this charming hand-drawn action game with roguelike elements, choose from five unique characters and restore peace in the Amazon rainforest whether you team up with your friends or play solo.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Navigate the cutthroat organ market as a trader, dealing with dubious figures and pesky vampire-leech organs to protect cargo goods and make a profit.

List of Amazon Prime Gaming’s February 2023 Loot Drops

Users will also get rewarded with a couple of key items for a bunch of their favorite titles for no extra cost. These rewards consist of game currency, skins, and perks for titles such as Grand Theft Auto Online, Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty Mobile, Red Dead Online, Fall Guys, Valorant, FIFA 23, and a few others.

Here are all the loot drops you can collect:

Feb. 2 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K, Mask, Year of the Rabbit



Feb. 2 – Raid: Shadow Legends – Genbo the Dishonored, Epic Shadowkin Champion



Feb. 6 – Candy Crush Saga – 20x Gold Bars, 1x Color Bomb, 1x Striped and Wrapped Candy, 1x Lucky Candy, 1x Coconut Wheel, 1x Jelly Fish, 1x Lollipop Hammer, 30x minutes of unlimited lives



Feb. 6 – Rainbow Six Siege – Seven-Day Renown Boosters



Feb. 7 – Two Point Hospital – Wolf Wear Bundle



Feb. 8 – Destiny 2 – Sunshot Exotic Weapon Bundle



Feb. 8 – KartRider Rush+ – Bazzi and Bazzi’s Nurse’s Uniform



Feb. 8 – PUBG Mobile – Lifesaver Helmet



Feb. 9 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K, Mask, Year of the Rabbit



Feb. 16 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K, Mask, Year of the Rabbit

The list of loot you can acquire within the games in February is not limited to what is disclosed above, as there is possibly additional content coming for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers during the month.