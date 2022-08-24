PQube Games accused of exploiting 2 studios via diversity fund

Game development takes a lot of work and sometimes delays are just a part of the process. But sometimes, a developer is mistreated by the companies they hired to help them.

In a joint announcement from Toge Productions and Mojiken, the two developers behind A Space For The Unbound, they said the release of the title will be delayed. In addition, Toge Productions and Mojiken accused publisher PQube Games of using a diversity grant to negotiate a higher revenue share.

Earlier this year, the two developers became aware of PQube Games doing something that left the two devs feeling “manipulated and exploited,” according to the announcement. In 2020, the developers applied for a diversity grant through PQube Games that was meant to help lesser-known game developers, especially during the already difficult time of the pandemic.

We have important news to share with you. pic.twitter.com/O5od8fCp4y — A Space for the Unbound 💫 gamescom 2022! (@ASFTUgame) August 24, 2022

But when Toge Productions and Mojiken were awarded the grant, PQube didn’t give them the money. Instead, they “intentionally withheld information about the grant and used it as a leverage for their own commercial gain,” according to the announcement. PQube lied about the amount in the grant and the devs didn’t realize it until March of this year, according to the developers.

Needless to say, Toge Productions and Mojiken have both terminated their publishing contract with PQube Games. This is causing a delay in the game’s release date, however, and the developers are unable to give a new one. Since PQube Games is insisting on holding the publishing control for consoles, the developers are making sure they can publish the game the way they want.

In a second tweet, the two developers urged players not to review bomb or otherwise perform harmful actions toward PQube since this would only hurt the developers of those games.