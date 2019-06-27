Pokémon TCG Hidden Fates expansion is coming on Aug. 23, will feature first TAG TEAM Trio card

The Pokémon Company has revealed more details about its upcoming expansion, Hidden Fates, which is set to be released after Tainted Minds on Aug. 23.

The set, which will only be available in tins and other collectible items, introduces the first TAG TEAM trio, featuring Moltres & Zapdos & Articuno-GX, one of the game’s most beautiful and sought-after cards.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The set will also introduce new cards depicting Pokémon in their Shiny forms, like Mewtwo-GX and Charizard-GX, which are sure to be incredibly rare and a collector’s nightmare.

The first wave of Hidden Fates products that come with the packs and extra goodies include:

● Hidden Fates Pin Collection: Available Aug. 23, this collection includes one of two foil promo cards featuring the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo or the Mythical Pokémon Mew, one of two collector’s pins featuring Mewtwo or Mew, and three Hidden Fates booster packs.

● Hidden Fates Tin: On Sept. 6, players can choose from three special tins that spotlight Charizard-GX, Gyarados-GX, or Raichu-GX. Each tin includes a foil Pokémon-GX card showcasing one of these three Pokémon, as well as four Hidden Fates booster packs.

● Hidden Fates Elite Trainer Box: Releasing on Sept. 20, the Hidden Fates Elite Trainer Box includes one full-art foil promo card featuring Moltres & Zapdos & Articuno-GX and 10 Hidden Fates booster packs. It also includes Pokémon TCG accessories like card sleeves, dice, a player’s guide, and more.

More products will also be announced this fall, with items such as the Hidden Fates Poké Ball Collection and Hidden Fates Ultra-Premium Collection in development.