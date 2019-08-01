Pokémon Sword and Shield playable at World Championships and Gamescom

The E3 demo of Pokémon Sword and Shield will be playable at this month’s World Championships and Gamescom, Nintendo has confirmed on social media.

The demo, which features the trainer battling with a premade team against a few trainers before facing off against the Water-Gym leader Nessa, will be appearing across venues this August and Game Freak and The Pokémon Company gear up for the games release this November.

Your team will consist of the three starters for Sword and Shield, Scorbunny, Grooky, and Sobble, alongside a host of other Pokémon like the recently revealed Electric Corgi Yamper.

The demo will also allow players to try out the new Dynamax feature in the final battle against Nessa, which changes a Pokémons size to Godzilla-like. Gigantamaxing and a lot of the new features shown off as of late, however, will not be in the current version of the demo.

The demo is also likely to be heading to other venues in the future as Nintendo continues to advertise the game and many others ahead of the holidays, so be sure to keep tabs on social media to find out when the demo will be coming to somewhere local near you.