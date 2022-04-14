PM Studios will co-publish My Time at Sandrock with Pathea Games

PM Studios has partnered with Pathea Games to co-publish My Time at Sandrock, the sequel to My Time at Portia, the highly successful sandbox simulation game.

PM Studios was founded in 2008 and is an independent developer who is publishing games that are coming soon, such as The Courier, Squish, and No Longer Human.

My Time at Sandrock recently announced an early access release date of May 26. Fans will be able to get their hands on the game early and it will also be available at PAX East for an early hands-on look at the game.

This announcement comes the same day as a developer update that gave fans more news on the game, such as a multiplayer mode, which kicks off its alpha phase for those who pledged to the Kickstarter campaign. The multiplayer storyline will be different from the single-player storyline and the developers have said that it can be viewed as the story of what happened between My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock. New NPCs, monsters, and mini-games were also revealed in the developer update.

The early access date of May 26 will make the game available to all who purchase the game early, but it will not be a completed version of the game. To date, there has been no announcement as far as when it will launch as a completed game, but those who have early access will be able to see the game evolve as the developers work toward a full release.