PlayStation Plus subscribers will be eating good thanks to the February update

The February lineup of games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members was confirmed today and players are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the newest titles coming to the subscription. The games in this month’s selection contain some of the most recognizable names in the PlayStation franchise.

The game catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium has some pretty big additions coming on Feb. 21. Games like Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and The Quarry are all coming to the lineup, in addition to many others. The PlayStation Premium Classics catalog is also getting a few additions from the PlayStation 1 era.

There are a ton of other great games coming to the subscription besides the big hitters, too. There are also several smaller or older games that players have praised since they were released, such as I Am Setsuna and Borderlands 3.

All of the additions for this month are listed below and all of them will be available beginning Feb. 21.

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics games

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature

Wild Arms 2

The Legend of Dragoon

PlayStation Plus and Extra games

Horizon Forbidden West

The Quarry

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Borderlands 3

Tekken 7

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Earth Defense Force 5

Oninaki

Lost Sphea

I am Setsuna

The Forgotten City

Destroy All Humans!

Players who don’t have the tiers above still have access to some games this month, including OlliOlli World, Evil Dead: The Game, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Mafia Definitive Edition. These games are available for subscribers of the Essential tier of the PlayStation service, which is the lowest tier subscribers can purchase.