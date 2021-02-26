PlayStation Plus lineup for March includes Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, and more

On the back of its recent State of Play presentation, Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus lineup for March, which includes at least one title that fans previously predicted.

The March PS Plus roster continues the recent trend of Sony featuring two games that are available to play on PlayStation 4, one PlayStation 5 title, and a PS VR game that’s also added to the list.

Coming to PS Plus in March



– Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Maquette

– Remnant from the Ashes

– Farpoint VR



via https://t.co/lR29C9MRim pic.twitter.com/LEb3aHcyXI — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 26, 2021

For March, the headliner is Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, which launched last April on PS4 and just got a ton of new content announced, including a free PS5 upgrade that will improve graphics and performance. Along with the upgrade, a new additional story, FFVII Remake Intergrade, will also be launching on June 10 with the PS5 enhancement update.

But despite the game being free to download next month, the PS4 version of FFVII Remake won’t be eligible for the PS5 digital version upgrade, even though the game will still be playable on the newer console. That means players will have to purchase the upgrade separately if they want to get the enhanced PS5 version.

The other PS4 title joining the lineup is Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes, a third-person survival action shooter that will have you battling to retake your world from monstrous, interdimensional invaders. It has dynamically-generated worlds that you can explore alone or with up to two other players.

Farpoint is next month’s PS VR title and keeps the survival theme going. You’ll need to fight your way off of a hostile alien planet. It also features solo and online co-op play.

For PS5 owners, the puzzling Maquette is going to be available too, making its PS5 debut. You’ll need to solve puzzles by twisting the world itself to move on and find out just what lies beyond the conundrums.

Sony is also extending the availability of one of its newer first-party titles, Destruction AllStars, making it downloadable for free to PS Plus users until April 5.