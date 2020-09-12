Sony to broadcast PlayStation 5 Showcase event on Sept. 16

Sony hasn’t revealed as much as Microsoft about its next-gen console and games. But after Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S earlier in the week due to a leak, Sony is following suit with a PlayStation 5 Showcase.

The event will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 3pm CT. Fans will see more about the games coming to PS5 at launch “and beyond,” according to Sony.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

It will be a 40-minute long livestream featuring titles from Worldwide Studios, the game studio owned by Sony, and other development partners. The event will be live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channel.

The last PS5 Showcase was back in June with the PlayStation 5: The Future of Gaming event, which revealed the next-gen console and the major titles that will accompany the launch, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet& Clank: Rift Apart.

Other games coming to PS5 are Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Returnal, including many other indie games that might be announced alongside AAA titles in the event.