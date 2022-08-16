Players will finally get their hands on Sonic Frontiers for the first time at Gamescom

SEGA will be attending Gamescom this year and players are finally going to get their hands on Sonic Frontiers on the show floor. This is the first time the public will be able to demo the game ahead of its release.

Gamescom is taking place from Aug. 24 to 28 this year and players will get a hands-on preview of Sonic Frontiers in its first public outing. The game will be available at the SEGA booth, as well as the TikTok stand in hall seven. Takashi Iizuka, who is the head of Sonic Team, will be making a guest appearance on Aug. 26 to meet with fans.

In addition to getting their hands on the game for the first time, fans of Sonic Frontiers are also hoping for a solid release date. Right now, players know that the game is coming this holiday season, but there is no set date for release. Gamescom will have its annual games showcase, Gamescom Opening Night Live on Aug. 23, where fans are hoping for the announcement of a release date.

It's true: @sonic_hedgehog is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live!



Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about SONIC FRONTIERS during OPENING NIGHT LIVE!



Stream it anywhere at 8 pm CEST / 2p ET / 11a PT. pic.twitter.com/BqEIUkMD73 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is the first open-world Sonic game, which combines the traditional platforming and classic Sonic elements with an open world full of puzzles and exploration, and of course Sonic’s iconic rings.

Those attending Gamescom will also get a look at Company of Heroes 3, WARHAMMER III, Humankind, and Two Point Campus, which will all be playable at the SEGA booth. Players can find SEGA’s games in hall nine.

Although there is no release date set for Sonic Frontiers, players do know that the game will come to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S later this year.