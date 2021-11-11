Players can now vote for Smite’s Golden Bolts awards

There are few things as satisfying as being recognized for your hard work. And when it comes to Smite, the best way to get recognized for your work is by winning a Golden Bolts award.

Smite players can now vote for this year’s Golden Bolts awards.

The time to vote is now Deities!



Golden Bolts voting is happening now! There are a lot of categories, so make sure that you vote for the people that you feel have impacted the SMITE Community positively in the past year!



Last month, players had the opportunity to nominate members of the Smite community who they felt deserved a Golden Bolt. These awards cover a variety of categories relevant to the overarching community and aren’t limited to things like professional play.

Players can now head over to goldenbolts.smitegame.com/vote/ until Nov. 22 to select their favorite in each category. In total, players will be able to vote for 12 different categories, each of which involves four potential winners.

The categories players will be able to vote on include video creator of the year, international video creator of the year, video of the year, streamer of the year, international streamer of the year, clip of the year, community member of the year, fan artist of the year, rising star, rookie of the year, pro player of the year, and esports play of the year.

After heading over to the official website, all you’ll need to do is log in with your Smite account information. If you play Smite on console or Steam, you can log into those accounts to vote as well.

The winners of the Golden Bolts will be announced during the Smite World Championship sometime between Jan. 6 to 8.