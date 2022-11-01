Pirates have reportedly already hacked into The Sims 5

The upcoming addition to EA’s well-known series, The Sims 5, has reportedly already been cracked and hacked into by pirates, according to Insider Gaming.

Nearly eight years after the release of The Sims 4, EA officially announced that the long-running life simulator franchise would receive another installment. While there has been no release date confirmed for The Sims 5 yet, a group of hackers has allegedly already gotten their hands on the game.

Anonymous sources claim they were able to generate access tokens using a playtester devuno token, which allows any user to access the game without needing any express approval from EA or the developers, per Insider Gaming. Going further, the various alleged hackers have also played Peer 2 Peer servers without needing consent from EA servers as well.

The hackers reported stated that hacking into the game was “real easy” because the game was unencrypted and runs on Unreal Engine 5. EA said that The Sims 5 is prototyping on Unreal Engine 5, though it is unclear if the final version of the game will be released on this engine or not.

It is unclear if the hackers still have access to The Sims 5 currently or if they plan to continue generating access tokens to give other users early access to the upcoming game. EA has yet to officially address the incident, either confirming or denying that the game has been compromised.

While fans and potential players will still have to wait sometime to try out The Sims 5 officially, the supposed group of hackers are already enjoying their time in the title.