PC Gaming and Future Games shows delayed in support of US protests

Both will continue to take place in the same day.

The PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show will both be delayed to so as to not distract from ongoing protests in the U.S. over systemic racism and police brutality. The vents were planned to happen on the same day, June 6, but now will be delayed by one week, to June 13.

PC Gamer posted a short statement announcing the delay and directed readers to a post on how to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. “Right now, we want to make space for those speaking out and demonstrating about how to end the systemic oppression and police brutality experienced by black people,” the statement reads.

GamesRadar+, which broadcasts the Future Games Show, referenced George Floyd’s murder, saying “this is a time for our industry to stand together with the Black Lives Matter movement, and we’re proud to do so.”

The events are hour-long broadcasts in which the website’s teams share exclusive game and console reveals, discuss the future of gaming, and interview developers.

Other events and releases were postponed because of protests in the U.S. and around the word such as the PlayStation 5 game reveal event, Fortnite’s The Device event and Capcom Pro Tour Online.

The PC Gaming Show 2020 and Future Games Show will be held on June 13.