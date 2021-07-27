PAX West will now require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test for attendees

Additional changes have been made to the event's health and safety guidelines.

PAX West will require attendees to provide “proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test” before attending the event from Sept. 3 to 6 in Seattle.

Prior to this, event organizer ReedPop was criticized for announcing PAX West as a physical event with very limited health and safety guidelines, with many people concerned about what that could mean for attendee safety.

We're pleased to announce that, in line with the recommendations of state and local public health authorities, we will be implementing a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement for everyone at #PAXWest. Read the full update at: https://t.co/1ZtYPOCQeI pic.twitter.com/hZJkFeRngR — PAX (@pax) July 27, 2021

ReedPop was already running PAX West at a reduced capacity, with mandatory face coverings required for attendees, exhibitors, staff, and Enforcers. But now, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is being added to that.

“When PAX West 2021 badges were announced, the PAX Team made the decision to communicate what we could commit to at that time, rather than what we were working toward,” global gaming event director at ReedPop Kyle Marsden-Kish said. “ While we let the community know the health and safety guidelines could evolve, we wanted to get it right and we feel confident that verification of fully vaccination or negative test, along with continued face covering requirements for everyone, will create an environment that promotes the wellbeing of our PAX community.”

The PAX team said this decision was made following recommendations from state and local public health authorities, but many think it was due to underperforming ticket sales compared to previous years and public backlash.

You can learn more about PAX West’s health and safety guidelines on the event’s official website.