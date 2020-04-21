PAX West still scheduled for Labor Day weekend

Despite a great deal of uncertainty around large events due to the coronavirus pandemic, PAX West is still scheduled to take place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 to 7.

In the latest event update, PAX says it is “still planning” to host the Seattle convention but will be keeping a close eye on the public health crisis.

We've gotten a lot of questions from fans and want to let everyone know that as of right now we still plan on welcoming everyone home to PAX West on Labor Day weekend (September 4th – 7th) in 2020!



Events throughout June have already started being canceled or postponed, with E3 2020 being the biggest event to shut down for the year. San Diego Comic-Con is one of the latest conventions to close its doors, canceling its dates for the first time in 50 years.

PAX West is still more than four months away, so there is a chance things could be back to some semblance of normal by then, which has the event organizers optimistic.

“Our first priority is always your safety, and that extends to issues of public health,” PAX said. “As the year progresses, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials at all levels of government, and intend to follow all CDC and WHO guidelines as they are released. That said, actions already taken by our convention center and local government have left us optimistic, and we will continue working with them to make sure we take the correct steps throughout the summer.”

The announcement has already been met with scrutiny and doubt from the gaming community, with many saying that the event shouldn’t happen since it would be a hotspot for the virus to spread.

As someone who is on the planning side of events, "as of this moment" is not enough. As of this moment, it should be canceled. As of this moment, devs and pubs should be focused on development and launching. Its so much wasted time and resources. This isn't beneficial to anyone. — Vanessa Marie 💀🖤 (@VRex7) April 21, 2020

A more definitive decision for PAX West and other events that are still slated to run this year will need to be made in the coming months.