Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty are headed to Xbox Game Pass

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has confirmed today that Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty will make their way to Microsoft’s paid subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass.

The news comes amid the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developer of these said titles, by Microsoft. Spencer said that Blizzard wants Overwatch, Diablo, and CoD on Game Pass to grow gaming communities.

“We are expanding choice in two ways: through the creation of Game Pass, which gives players a subscription option; and by bringing more games to mobile platforms, including through our cloud game streaming technology,” Spencer said in an official statement.

“Subscription services like Game Pass make gaming more affordable and help players from all over the world find their next favorite game. Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer,” Spender said. “We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games—including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty—available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities. By delivering even more value to players, we hope to continue growing Game Pass, extending its appeal to mobile phones and any connected device.”

Xbox Game Pass offers a digital library of over 100 games to Xbox owners and PC players. The library is regularly renewed with new games and some of them even become available at launch. The monthly subscription to Game Pass ranges from $9.99 to $14.99 currently.

Although gaming fans have been expecting the additions of Overwatch, Diablo, and CoD to Game Pass once the acquisition of Activision Blizzard concluded, today was the first time Spencer confirmed Microsoft’s intention to do so. His announcement came on the same day the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation on the acquisition was reported, which could spell trouble for Microsoft and Activision plans.