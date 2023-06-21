Overwatch, CoD, and Diablo 4 players can now have twice as many friends

If you’ve got a full friends list on Battle.net, you’ve been given a bit of free space. On June 20, President of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra confirmed the friend cap on the company’s gaming service has doubled, from 200 to 400 possible friends.

This allows players across all Blizzard games, including Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and this month’s mega-hit Diablo 4, to add more friends before hitting the maximum amount allowed by servers.

Ybarra praised the change, stating he had a friend test the new cap, saw it was working, and incorporated it afterwards.

So the https://t.co/mLNXyv1kce team surprised me just now. Friends cap is now 400 (up from 200 max). Rolling out now to all – I had a friend test it and it worked! Give it a try (might take a bit to roll out to all). Well done @battlenet, well done. — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) June 21, 2023

The players’ demand for an increased friend cap has been constant, with the last update increasing it from 100 to 200 back in June 2015. It led to an overall positive reaction from fans, with plenty of lobby organizers and popular players getting their wishes. Now, eight years later, fans have another increase.

Related: Ana player hilariously demonstrates how to beat Widowmaker at a sniping duel in Overwatch 2

Increasing the friend cap solves one of the biggest issues with Battle.net: its limited friend list. Especially with the additions of popular games like CoD and Diablo 4, players who play multiple games under the same account usually have different friends for each. This leaves players with the tough decision of which to remove to fit in new ones.

Lots of replies to both the 2015 tweet and the new 2023 message shared that same sentiment.

Finally the change I needed so I dont have to delete old friends who play rarely!!! — Zoomkins (@ZoomkinsBL) June 21, 2023

Fans will now be hoping it won’t take another eight years to increase this cap again. In the end, whether you’re grinding your way through demons in Diablo or making plays in Hearthstone and Overwatch 2, just know with this friend increase, there’s always room for another buddy.

About the author