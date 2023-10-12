One of DC Comics’ biggest gaming bombs chases second chance on PlayStation Plus this month

But that's not all.

The PS Plus logo with a blue background.
Image via Sony

Sony is adding a few more games to its PlayStation Plus subscription this month, including DC’s latest major release, a renowned horror game, and a critically acclaimed detective RPG.

The lineup for this month is stacked with popular games, but not all of them have stuck their landing as well as expected. Gotham Knights spearheads this month’s additions, and despite big expectations, the game was rated average by both critics and players alike. Alien: Isolation, Disco Elysium, Outlast 2, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and more are also coming to the subscription on Oct. 17.

The full list of games scheduled to be added next week is as follows:

  • Gotham Knights
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outlast 2
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Elite Dangerous
  • FAR: Changing Tides
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E.
  • Eldest Souls
  • Röki
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

With such a vast selection of new entries in October’s PS Plus, I believe every gamer will find something that suits them. In Gotham Knights, players will protect Bruce Wayne’s home city and play numerous characters from the DC universe. If you’re more into horror games, Outlast 2 or Alien: Isolation will be great choices as well.

Disco Elysium is definitely one of the most interesting additions to PS Plus this month. In the game, players take on the role of a detective who struggles with alcohol and drug abuse but has to take on a murder case. Due to its dialogue-heavy gameplay and intriguing story, the game is one of the best in its genre.

Related
When does the new PlayStation Model release? PS5 Slim release and pre-order information
Spider-Man fans have picked their favorite PlayStation duos

Additionally, players will also be able to explore some of the lesser-known titles, like Elite Dangerous, Eldest Souls, or FAR: Changing Tides. All in all, October’s new games on PS Plus should keep you entertained during those long, fall evenings.

About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter