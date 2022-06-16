Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent is coming this Summer to iOS, Android

Square Enix’s popular RPG Octopath Traveler is headed to mobile for its next entry and it will arrive sooner than you think. Today it was announced Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming to Android and IOS, bringing the stunning 2D pixel JRPG action to mobile devices this summer.

Fans around the globe can try the game out on July 27 and to get in on this you can Pre-Register your interest now on both the App Store and Google Play store.

The game first launched in Japan back in 2020, but now it’s coming to the West.

The game is crafted by Team Asano and a synopsis for the game confirms that this will be a prequel in the series taking place again in Orsterra. The game again will be a single-player experience and will be free-to-play. According to the store listing, it will also offer some in-game purchases.

A trailer was shared for the game showcasing the action that will continue the Octopath Traveler story following the previous game, which launched in 2018 for Nintendo Switch and then for PC in 2019. Specifics of what narrative will be told in this game were not revealed in the footage.

Fans who have played the original can expect more of the same fantasy adventure action in this mobile addition. Since its launch, Octopath Traveler has been loved by critics and fans alike for its stunning visuals and engaging gameplay.

The game currently boasts a score of 86 percent on Opencritic.